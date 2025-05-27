Imperfect Women: Three Join Apple TV+ Series Starring Elisabeth Moss and Kerry Washington

Imperfect Women has added three more recurring players to its cast. The series, which stars Elisabeth Moss, Kate Mara, and Kerry Washington, has cast Wilson Bethel, Keith Carradine, and Jackson Kelly.

Inspired by the novel by Araminta Hall, the Apple TV+ series follows what happens when a crime shatters the long friendship of three women. Rome Flynn, Ana Ortiz, and Sherri Saum also appear in the series. It was revealed that “Bethal will play Scott, Carradine will play RL Hennessy, and Kelly will play Marcus.”

Deadline shared the following about the plot of the series:

“The series is a mystery complicated by perspective that explores guilt and retribution, love and betrayal, and the compromises we make that alter our lives irrevocably. As the investigation unravels, so does the truth about how even the closest relationships can change over time.”

The premiere date for Imperfect Women will be announced at a later time.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new series?