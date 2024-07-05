The Dispatcher: Apple TV+ Orders New Thriller Series Starring Patrick Brammall (Evil)

The Dispatcher is headed to Apple TV+. The new thriller series, based on the novel by Ryan David Jahn, will star Patrick Brammall (Evil).

Kris Mrksa will adapt the novel into a six-episode series for the streaming service. The story follows a former police detective (Brammall) whose daughter disappeared a decade ago. Now a police dispatcher, he receives a call from a young woman he believes is his daughter.

Apple TV+ released a press release with more about the series.

Apple TV+ announced the new six-episode thriller “The Dispatcher,” starring Gotham Award winner Patrick Brammall (“Colin from Accounts,” “Evil”) in the lead role. “The Dispatcher,” set in Australia, is adapted by acclaimed writer and executive producer Kris Mrksa (“Requiem,” “No Escape,” “White House Farm”) from CWA John Creasey Dagger Award-winning author Ryan David Jahn’s book of the same name. Police detective Ian Hunt’s life fell apart 10 years ago when his young daughter Maggie disappeared without a trace. Now working as a police dispatcher, the only thing that has kept him going is his implacable refusal to accept that she might be gone forever. When he receives a distress call from a young girl he is certain is Maggie, he will stop at nothing to find her and reunite his broken family, whatever the cost. The series is executive produced by Jamie Laurenson and Hakan Kousetta at 60Forty Films, with executive producers Mrksa and Joanna Werner at Werner Film Productions. “The Dispatcher” joins a slate of acclaimed, thrilling dramas on Apple TV+, including the high-octane hit “Hijack,” starring and executive produced by SAG and Golden Globe Award winner Idris Elba; beloved, multi-BAFTA Award-winning “Slow Horses,” led by Academy Award winner Gary Oldman; and the recently announced “Down Cemetery Road,” starring Academy Award winner Emma Thompson and Golden Globe Award winner Ruth Wilson, among others.

The premiere date and additional casting for The Dispatcher will be announced later.

