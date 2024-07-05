Sirens: Kevin Bacon and Glenn Howerton Join Cast of Netflix Limited Series

Sirens has added two big names to its cast. Kevin Bacon and Glenn Howerton are joining Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy, and Milly Alcock in the upcoming Netflix limited series. From Molly Smith Metzler, the series explores women, power, and class.

In a press release, Netflix revealed more about the roles that Bacon and Howerton will play.

Netflix announced that Kevin Bacon (City on a Hill, MaXXXine, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F) and Glenn Howerton (Blackberry, Always Sunny in Philadelphia) have joined the Netflix limited series Sirens. They join previously announced cast Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy and Milly Alcock. The series is a female-driven, dark comedy limited series created by Emmy-nominated writer and showrunner Molly Smith Metzler (Maid) and executive produced by LuckyChap. Kevin Bacon as Peter Kell: Peter Kell comes from an old money family and is the highest-status person in every room he enters. He’s an avid outdoorsman who enjoys the occasional joint. Glenn Howerton as Ethan Corbin: Ethan Corbin II is a dear friend of the Kells and lifelong bachelor who lives next door. He’s a regular at the yacht club and he’s rapidly burning through his trust fund. Logline: Devon thinks her sister Simone has a really creepy relationship with her new boss, the enigmatic socialite Michaela Kell. Michaela’s cult-ish life of luxury is like a drug to Simone, and Devon has decided it’s time for an intervention. When Devon tracks her sister down to say WTF, she has no idea what a formidable opponent Michaela will be. Told over the course of one explosive weekend at The Kells’ lavish beach estate, Sirens is an incisive, sexy, and darkly funny exploration of women, power, and class.

The premiere date for Sirens will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out this new Netflix series?