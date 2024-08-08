Disclaimer: Apple TV+ Teases Limited Series Directed by Alfonso Cuarón

Disclaimer will arrive on Apple TV+ in October, and the streaming service has released a trailer and key art teasing the new limited series by Alfonso Cuarón.

Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline, Sacha Baron Cohen, Lesley Manville, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Louis Partridge, Leila George, and Hoyeon star in the series, which revolves around a journalist (Blanchett) who exposes the wrongs of big companies. However, someone decides it is her day to have her secrets exposed.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Today, Apple TV+ revealed its first teaser for “Disclaimer,” the highly anticipated and gripping psychological thriller starring Academy Award winners Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline. Told in seven chapters, the limited series will make its global debut on Friday, October 11, 2024, with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Friday through November 15, 2024. Written and directed by five-time Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuarón, “Disclaimer” is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Renée Knight. Acclaimed journalist Catherine Ravenscroft (Blanchett) built her reputation revealing the misdeeds and transgressions of others. When she receives a novel from an unknown author, she is horrified to realize she is now the main character in a story that exposes her darkest secrets. As Catherine races to uncover the writer’s true identity, she is forced to confront her past before it destroys her life and her relationships with her husband Robert (Sacha Baron Cohen) and their son Nicholas (Kodi Smit-McPhee). The ensemble cast includes Lesley Manville, Louis Partridge, Leila George and Hoyeon, and features Indira Varma as the narrator. Hailing from Apple Studios, “Disclaimer” is co-produced by Esperanto Filmoj and Anonymous Content. Cuarón executive produces for Esperanto Filmoj alongside Gabriela Rodriguez. In addition to starring, Blanchett serves as executive producer. David Levine and the late Steve Golin executive produce for Anonymous Content. Academy Award winner Emmanuel Lubezki, Donald Sabourin and Carlos Morales also executive produce. Knight serves as co-executive producer. Lubezki and Academy Award nominee Bruno Delbonnel serve as directors of photography. The score is composed by multiple Academy and Grammy Award winner Finneas O’Connell.”

