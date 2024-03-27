Imperfect Women: Apple TV+ Orders Limited Series Starring Elisabeth Moss and Kerry Washington

Imperfect Women is headed to Apple TV+. The streaming service has ordered the new limited series starring Elizabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Kerry Washington (Scandal).

Inspired by the novel by Araminta Hall, the series follows what happens after a crime destroys the life-long friendship of three women. Apple TV+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Apple TV+ announced today that it will expand its award-winning drama slate with “Imperfect Women,” a new limited series based on Araminta Hall’s gripping, immersive novel of the same name that will star and be executive produced by Emmy Award-winners Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Shining Girls,” “Mad Men”) and Kerry Washington (“Scandal,” “Little Fires Everywhere,” “UnPrisoned”).

The new series will be adapted for television, written and executive produced by Annie Weisman, marking her latest collaboration with Apple TV+ following the critically acclaimed dramedy “Physical,” and will be produced for Apple TV+ by 20th Television and Apple Studios.

“From the moment I received Araminta’s novel, I couldn’t put it down. It was such an electrifying read; I fell in love with it immediately,” said Moss. “I’ve admired Kerry and her work as an actor and producer for many years, and have been looking for something to work with her on and was so thrilled that she responded to the material when we sent it to her and Pilar at Simpson Street. They were the first and only people we thought of. We are so happy that Apple and 20th Television agreed to partner with us on this, as well. It’s all an absolute match made in heaven.”

“I could not have been more thrilled to get this call from Elisabeth,” said Washington. “I have been an immense fan of hers — both as a brilliant actor and groundbreaking producer — for years. Elisabeth and Lindsey have impeccable taste, as evidenced by the way they have championed Araminta’s gripping novel, and I can’t think of a better person to bring this project to life on screen than the amazing Annie Weisman. ‘Imperfect Women’ is exactly the type of exciting, complex, raw storytelling we strive to create at Simpson Street. Pilar and I are tremendously inspired by the opportunity to team up with Love & Squalor Pictures, and we are thankful to everyone at Apple Studios and the team at 20th Television for believing in this project as much as we do.”

“I’m honored that Apple is once again trusting me to help bring complex, layered female characters to the screen,” said Weisman. “Elisabeth, Kerry and Araminta are the perfect collaborators to bring these ‘Imperfect Women’ to life.”

“I couldn’t be happier that my book has found a home at Apple, home of some of my favorite programs,” said Hall. “And to be working with Elisabeth and Lindsey is a dream. They have an incredible talent for story telling and immediately understood my book in exactly the way I meant it to be read. And then to have Kerry Washington on board is like a bonus on top of a bonus. My book couldn’t be in better hands.”

An unconventional psychological thriller examining a crime that shatters the lives of a decades-long friendship of three women, “Imperfect Women” is a mystery complicated by perspective that explores guilt and retribution, love and betrayal, and the compromises we make that alter our lives irrevocably. As the investigation unravels, so does the truth about how even the closest relationships can change over time.

“Imperfect Women” is a co-production between 20th Television and Apple Studios. The limited series will be executive produced by Moss and Lindsey McManus, who initially optioned the book, via their production company Love & Squalor Pictures. Washington will executive produce for Simpson Street alongside Pilar Savone. Hall will also serve as executive producer.”