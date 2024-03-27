The Studio: Apple TV+ Reveals Cast for New Comedy Series Starring Seth Rogen

The Studio has its cast. The new comedy series headed to Apple TV+ will follow a legacy studio in Hollywood as it tries to survive.

Seth Rogen, Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz, and Chase Sui Wonders, with guest appearances by Bryan Cranston, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, and Dewayne Perkins.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Apple TV+ today unveiled the star-studded ensemble cast of “The Studio,” a new half hour comedy starring Seth Rogen, who will also serve as writer, director and executive producer alongside Emmy Award-nominee Evan Goldberg (“Pam & Tommy,” “The Boys”), and revealed that principal photography is officially under way. Multi-Emmy Award winners Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory (“The White House Plumbers,” “Veep”) created the show with Rogen and Goldberg, and Frida Perez. “The Studio” is about a legacy Hollywood movie studio trying to survive in a world where it is increasingly difficult for art and commerce to live together. The ensemble cast set to star alongside Rogen includes Emmy Award-nominee Kathryn Hahn (“Tiny Beautiful Things, “WandaVision,” “Transparent”), Emmy, SAG and Golden Globe Award-winner Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek,” “Argylle,” “Pain Hustlers”), Ike Barinholtz (“History of the World Part 2,” “Neighbors,” “The Mindy Project”) and Chase Sui Wonders (“City on Fire,” “Bodies, Bodies, Bodies,” “Generation”), with guest stars including Academy Award-nominee and Emmy Award-winner Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad,” “Your Honor,” “Argylle”), Keyla Monterroso Mejia (“Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Abbott Elementary,” “Freeridge”) and Dewayne Perkins (“The Upshaws,” “The Blackening,” “Saved by the Bell”). Point Grey Pictures’ James Weaver, Alex McAtee and Josh Fagen also serve as executive producers alongside Rogen and Goldberg. Lionsgate Television is the studio. The new project marks the latest collaboration for Apple TV+ and Rogen, and joins the recently renewed Apple Original comedy “Platonic,” in which Rogen stars and executive produces alongside Rose Byrne.”

Additional details and a premiere date for The Studio will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new series?