American Sports Story: FX Previews Drama Series About Life and Fall of NFL’s Aaron Hernandez

American Sports Story arrives on FX next month, and the cable network has released a teaser for the new anthology drama series, which will focus on fallen NFL star Aaron Hernandez for its first season. Ten episodes have been produced for the season.

Josh Rivera, Jaylen Barron, Lindsay Mendez, Ean Castellano, Tammy Blanchard, Tony Yazbeck, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Thomas Sadoski, Jake Cannavale, and Norbert Leo Butz star in the series.

FX shared the following about the upcoming series:

The stunning fall from grace. OFFICIAL TEASER for FX’s American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez. Premieres 9.17 on FX. Stream on Hulu. The first installment of FX’s American Sports Story is based on the podcast Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc. from The Boston Globe and Wondery. The 10-episode limited series charts the rise and fall of NFL superstar Aaron Hernandez and explores the disparate strands of his identity, his family, his career, his suicide and their legacy in sports and American culture. American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Stuart Zicherman, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson and Carl Franklin. Hernan Lopez and Marshall Lewy of Wondery also serve as executive producers alongside Linda Pizzuti Henry and Ira Napoliello of The Boston Globe. The series is produced by 20th Television.

The trailer for the new series is below.

