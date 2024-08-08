A Different World: Sequel to NBC Comedy Series in the Works at Netflix

Get ready to go back to Hillman College. A sequel to A Different World is in development at Netflix, per Deadline. The college was the setting for six seasons of the NBC comedy, which was a spin-off of The Cosby Show. Felicia Pride is heading the project and is executive producing with Mandy Summers and original series vets Debbie Allen, Tom Werner, Gina Prince-Bythewood, and Reggie Bythewood.

A Different World initially revolved around Denise Huxtable (Lisa Bonet) and her new classmates at a fictional historically Black college. Bonet left after one season, but the show continued with stars Jasmine Guy, Kadeem Hardison, Dawnn Lewis, Darryl M. Bell, Sinbad, Charnele Brown, Cree Summer, and Glynn Turman.

If it moves forward, the new half-hour comedy series would follow the daughter of Dwayne (Hardison) and Whitley (Guy) as she attends Hillman.

The following was shared about the series’ development:

The sequel will center on the couple’s youngest daughter, who is now also attending Hillman, sources share. While casting is yet to begin officially, we hear conversations with original cast members have taken place regarding interest and availability and the response has been positive. A continuation of the series has been in various stages of development throughout the years but was paused for multiple reasons including the legal issues surrounding Bill Cosby, the creator of A Different World.

