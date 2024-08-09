The Diplomat: Season Two; Netflix Releases Premiere Date for Keri Russell Drama

The Diplomat has its return date set. Netflix announced the return date for the political drama with the release of two first-look photos. New episodes arrive in October. Season one premiered in April 2023, and the series was renewed just weeks later in May.

Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, and Ato Essandoh star in the Netflix series, which follows the newly appointed ambassador, Katherine “Kate” Wyler (Russell), assigned to the United Kingdom. Alison Janney is joining the series as a guest star for season two.

Netflix revealed the following about season two of the series:

“The highly anticipated second season premieres October 31, 2024 The call is coming from inside the house. In the first season of THE DIPLOMAT, Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) is a seasoned foreign service officer more at home in a crisis zone than an upper-crust atmosphere. She’s planning to take her next post in Afghanistan when the White House comes calling with a change of orders, sending her to London as the US ambassador to the United Kingdom. It’s not the behind-the-scenes world she thrives in, but with war brewing on one continent and boiling over on another, her skills will still be called upon. Kate will have to defuse international crises, forge strategic alliances in London and adjust to her new place in the spotlight – all while trying to survive her marriage to fellow career diplomat and charismatic political star Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell). He’s negotiated the end of his share of wars, but sharing the spotlight with a wife who has long lurked in the shadows could be his most challenging mission yet. In this high-stakes political drama, the transcendence and torture of long-term relationships between countries and people takes center stage. Also starring David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, and Ato Essandoh, with executive producers Debora Cahn, Janice Williams, and Keri Russell. Allison Janney also joins the cast in Season 2 as Vice President Grace Penn.”

Creator Debora Cahn also spoke about the series’ return with TUDUM. She said the following about what is ahead:

“Season 1 ended with Kate’s (Keri Russell) realization that the attack on a British warship [that] brought her to the UK wasn’t the work of a hostile nation — it was the British prime minister. Now she has to prove it. The US and the UK don’t spy on each other. In fact, they share all their intelligence. So how do you investigate the PM? Who do you trust? Kate’s colleagues and her almost-ex-husband (Rufus Sewell) are victims of a politically motivated attack in London that takes some lives and shatters the rest. The marriage she thought was over, the relationship she thought was beginning … all of it, in pieces. Everything we thought we knew about the Wylers changes, as does everything they think they know about each other. The VP thinks Kate’s after her job. She’s not entirely wrong. Kate thinks she understands the VP. She is mistaken.” We had such a great time making The Diplomat. And it’s a thrill to see how much people are enjoying it. We’re so glad we get to do it again.”

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this Netflix series? Do you plan to watch season two this fall?