A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: Seven Cast in Game of Thrones Prequel, Including a New Daeron Targaryen

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has added seven more to its cast, including a new Daeron Targaryen. Henry Ashton is taking on the role, which has been mentioned but not seen in House of the Dragon on HBO.

These two Game of Thrones prequel series are set 100 years apart, so fans will likely see different people in the timeline.

THR revealed the others cast in the prequel series:

Edward Ashley (Masters of the Air) as Ser Steffon Fossoway.

Youssef Kerkour (House of Gucci) as Steely Pate.

Daniel Monks (Kaos) as Ser Manfred Dondarrion.

Shaun Thomas (How to Have Sex) as Raymun Fossoway.

Tom Vaughan-Lawlor (Avengers: Infinity War) as Plummer.

Danny Webb (The Regime) as Ser Arlan of Pennytree.

The new additions will join the previous cast: Peter Claffey, Dexter Sol, Finn Bennett, Bertie Carvel, Tanzyn Crawford, Daniel Ings, and Sam Spruell. Six episodes are being produced for the first season of the fantasy series. HBO described the series as follows:

“A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros … a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

The premiere date for this new series will be announced later.

