The Madison: Michelle Pfeiffer to Star in Newly Titled Yellowstone Spin-Off

The Yellowstone sequel has a new title and its first star. Michelle Pfeiffer has been cast in the spin-off series The Madison, which was previously titled 2024.

Paramount+ revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios today announced that Oscar(R) nominee Michelle Pfeiffer will executive produce and star in The Madison (previously announced as 2024), a new original series from Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions, The Madison is the next installment from the Yellowstone universe. The series is a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana. “Michelle Pfeiffer is a remarkable talent who imbues every role with emotional depth, authenticity and grace,” said Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global Co-CEO and President/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios. “She is the perfect anchor to the newest chapter of the Yellowstone universe, The Madison, from the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan.” Three-time Academy Award(R) nominee, Golden Globe Award winner, and Emmy nominee Michelle Pfeiffer has captivated film audiences with her compelling performances for over three decades. The celebrated actress first came to prominence in the cult classic Scarface. Pfeiffer recently starred as Betty Ford in the SHOWTIME anthology series, The First Lady, and can next be seen on Oh. What. Fun! for Amazon. Additional credits for Pfeiffer include French Exit, Maleficent 2, The Wizard of Lies, Mother!, Dark Shadows, Hairspray, Stardust, White Oleander, What Lies Beneath, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, The Deep End of the Ocean, One Fine Day, Up Close & Personal, Dangerous Minds, Wolf, Batman Returns, The Witches of Eastwick and Ladyhawke. Pfeiffer has also been honored with a BAFTA Award, Los Angeles Film Critics Association Award, National Board of Review Best Actress Award and New York Film Critics Circle Award. The Madison is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, John Linson , Art Linson, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Christina Voros, Michael Friedman, Michelle Pfeiffer and Keith Cox. Pfeiffer is represented by CAA, Entertainment360 and Hirsch, Wallerstein, Hayum, Matlof & Fishman and WKPR.”

Additional cast, details, and a premiere date for the sequel will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see this new Yellowstone sequel series?