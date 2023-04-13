A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight: HBO Orders Another Game of Thrones Prequel Series

HBO is further expanding the Game of Thrones universe on television. The cable network has ordered a second prequel series titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight. The first Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon, debuted last year, and filming for its second season recently began.

The upcoming prequel series will be written and executive produced by George R.R. Martin and Ira Parker. It’s based on Martin’s Dunk and Egg books. Ryan Condal and Vince Gerardis will also executive produce.

The story of The Hedge Knight takes place about a century before the events seen in Game of Thrones and about 100 years after those of House of the Dragon.

HBO sets up the story this way:

A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.

Casting, a premiere date, and further details will be announced in the future.

