The Diplomat: Season Two; Alison Janney (West Wing) Joins Netflix Political Drama Series

Alison Janney (West Wing) is headed to The Diplomat for season two. She will guest star in the series, reuniting her with her fellow West Wing alum Debora Cahn – the creator of the political drama.

Starring Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, and Ato Essandoh, the Netflix drama follows a new ambassador assigned to the United Kingdom. Janney will play Vice President Grace Penn.

Allison Janney is headed back to the White House! She will appear as a guest star in the upcoming season of The Diplomat as Vice President Grace Penn. pic.twitter.com/6YxpRu9FLr — Netflix (@netflix) January 25, 2024

Season one of The Diplomat premiered in April 2023, and the drama was renewed just a few weeks later in May. Netflix shared the following about the plot of season one:

“Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) is the new US Ambassador to the United Kingdom. She was supposed to go to Afghanistan. She’s great in a crisis zone. In a historic home… less so. War is brewing on one continent and boiling over on another. Kate will have to diffuse international crises, forge strategic alliances in London, and adjust to her new place in the spotlight – all while trying to survive her marriage to fellow career diplomat and political star Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell). From showrunner Debora Cahn (THE WEST WING, HOMELAND), THE DIPLOMAT is a high-stakes, contemporary political drama about the transcendence and torture of long-term relationships, between countries and people. Also starring David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, and Ato Essandoh, with executive producers Debora Cahn, Janice Williams, Keri Russell, Alex Graves, and Peter Noah.”

The premiere date and additional details about season two of The Diplomat will be announced later.

