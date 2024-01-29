Babylon Berlin: Season Four Not Coming to Netflix; Three Seasons Leaving Streaming Service

Babylon Berlin is leaving Netflix next month. The German series premiered on the streaming service in January 2018, with seasons two and three also airing on Netflix. Season four aired on Sky in 2022 but was never released on the streamer.

Created by Tom Tykwer, Achim von Borries, and Henk Handloegten, the series is set in 1920s Berlin and is inspired by the novels by Volker Kutscher. Starring Volker Bruch, Liv Lisa Fries, Peter Kurth, and Matthias Brandt, the series follows a police inspector from Cologne trying to take down an extortion ring.

It is unknown if another outlet will pick up Babylon Berlin for US audiences. What’s On Netflix revealed the following about the show’s exit from the service:

“Usually, with licensing, Netflix manages to pick up the rights for shows for the lifetime of a show that they’re streaming, although it became clear in recent years that would not be the case with Babylon Berlin. We reached out to Netflix on several occasions and various companies involved in the production but we never got a concrete answer on what happened.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Netflix drama? Do you still want to see season four?