That ’90s Show: Season Two; Netflix Renews Comedy Sequel Series for 16 Episodes

Netflix wants to take us back to Point Place, Wisconsin. That ’90s Show has been renewed for a second season by the streaming service. The second season order is for 16 episodes, as compared to the first season’s 10-installment order.

A period comedy series that’s a sequel to the That ’70s Show program, That ’90s Show stars Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos. Guests include Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Tommy Chung, and Don Stark. The series picks up years after the original, in 1995 Wisconsin. Leia Forman (Haverda), the teenage daughter of Eric (Grace) and Donna (Prepon), is desperate for some adventure in her life (or at least a best friend who isn’t her father). When Leia arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red (Smith) and Kitty (Rupp), Leia finds what she’s looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen Runck (Aufderheide). With the help of Gwen’s friends, including her lovable brother Nate (Donovan), his smart and laser-focused girlfriend Nikki (Morelos), the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie (Doi), and the charming Jay (Coronel), Leia realizes adventure could happen there just as it did for her parents all those years ago.

The first season was just released on January 19th and immediately reached Netflix’s Top 10 English TV list in 35 countries, with more than 41 million hours viewed.

“All of us at That ’90s Show were beyond excited by the warm, enthusiastic response to our first season. We can’t wait to return to Point Place for another summer of laughs and surprises. Hello 1996!” said Gregg Mettler, Co-Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer

“We owe the fans, old and new, for taking the trip with us in the first season – and we can’t wait to be there with them in the second season.” said Lindsey Turner, Co-Creator & Executive Producer

“We here in Point Place realize you have many options for entertainment and we’re thrilled you chose us. We look forward to entertaining you for years to come. Buh-bye!” said Bonnie & Terry Turner, Co-Creators & Executive Producers

“We’re thrilled that the incredibly funny stories from Point Place, Wisconsin continue to resonate around the world, no matter the decade,” said Tracey Pakosta, Netflix Vice President of Comedy Series.

What do you think? Have you watched the That ’90s Show series on Netflix? Are you glad that this comedy has been renewed for a second season? Were you expecting this show to be cancelled?

