Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches: Season Two Renewal Announced for AMC Supernatural TV Series

Rowan’s journey continues. AMC has renewed Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches series for a second season. The first season of eight episodes continues to be released on AMC+ (Thursday mornings) and AMC (Sunday nights).

A supernatural thriller drama series, the Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches TV show is based on Rice’s book trilogy and stars Alexandra Daddario, Jack Huston, Tongayi Chirisa, and Harry Hamlin, with Annabeth Gish, Beth Grant, Erica Gimpel, and Jen Richards in recurring roles. The story follows an intuitive and young neurosurgeon named Dr. Rowan Fielding (Daddario). She has a heated discussion with her boss and he suffers an aneurysm, leaving her to wonder if she might have the power to cause people harm with her thoughts. Following the death of her estranged mother, Deidre (Gish), Rowan is shocked to discover that she is the 13th witch in the Mayfair family’s line and completes the coven. As Rowan explores her family’s supernatural history, she grapples with understanding and controlling some newfound powers, as well as her new role. She also discovers that there is a sinister shape-shifting entity named Lasher (Huston) that has haunted her family for centuries.

The first season of Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches averages a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 563,000 viewers.

“We are thrilled with the reaction to this series, especially in the wake of the incredibly strong reception to Interview, and can’t wait to bring the fans second seasons of both series in this rich, vibrant and expanding universe based on the works of Anne Rice,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. “In a business in which ‘nobody knows anything,’ we knew what we were hoping for in terms of building a television franchise around these remarkable characters and stories, and to see these shows arrive and captivate viewers in the way they have is so gratifying and energizing for everyone involved, and there is so much yet to come.”

“The success of both Mayfair Witches and Interview with the Vampire once again illustrates the strength and mastery of Anne Rice’s work,” said Mark Johnson, who is overseeing the entire Anne Rice universe for AMC Networks. “The fact that these first two shows are performing so splendidly with a TV audience gives us much pride in what we’ve already done and great anticipation for the storytelling opportunities yet to come.”

“Anne Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches is a sumptuous epic tale that we’ve only begun to explore,” said Esta Spalding, showrunner and executive producer of Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches. “I’m so grateful to the fans and viewers of the show who’ve given us the chance to continue telling this story.”

Production on season two will begin later this year in new Orleans. A premiere date will be announced later.

