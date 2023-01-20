That ’90s Show: Season One Viewer Votes

It’s a trip back in time and back to Point Place in That ’90s Show TV show on Netflix. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like That ’90s Show is cancelled or renewed for season two. Netflix and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of That ’90s Show here.

A Netflix period comedy series, That ’90s Show stars Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos. Guests include Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Tommy Chung, and Don Stark. It’s a sequel to the That ’70s Show which ran for eight seasons. The series picks up years after the original, in 1995 Wisconsin. Leia Forman (Haverda), the teenage daughter of Eric (Grace) and Donna (Prepon), is desperate for some adventure in her life (or at least a best friend who isn’t her father). When Leia arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red (Smith) and Kitty (Rupp), Leia finds what she’s looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen Runck (Aufderheide). With the help of Gwen’s friends, including her lovable brother Nate (Donovan), his smart and laser-focused girlfriend Nikki (Morelos), the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie (Doi), and the charming Jay (Coronel), Leia realizes adventure could happen there just as it did for her parents all those years ago.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of That ’90s Show do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think That ’90s Show on Netflix should be cancelled or renewed for a second season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.