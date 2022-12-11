Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches: AMC Unveils Trailer and Key Art for New Supernatural Series

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches arrives on AMC in January, and the cable channel has released a new trailer and key art for the supernatural series. Starring Alexandra Daddario, Jack Huston, Tongayi Chirisa, and Harry Hamlin, the series is based on the Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy by Anne Rice. In the story, a neurosurgeon learns she comes from a dynasty of powerful witches that is haunted by a sinister spirit.

AMC revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Today, AMC released the new trailer and key art for the highly anticipated series Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, starring Alexandra Daddario. The second series in the Anne Rice Immortal Universe will debut Sunday, January 8 on AMC+ and AMC. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, “Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” the 8-episode series focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan (Daddario), who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.”

Check out the trailer and key art for the new AMC series below.

