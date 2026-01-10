Black Mirror: Season Eight; Netflix Renews British Anthology Series

Get ready for the return of Black Mirror. Netflix has renewed the British anthology series for an eighth season. The renewal news came from the series creator Charles Brooker.

In an interview with Tudum, he said, “Black Mirror will return, and hopefully it’ll be more Black Mirror than ever.”

The series is a mind-bending sci-fi series in which each episode tells a story. He teased the following about season eight:

“Well, luckily it does have a future, so I can confirm that Black Mirror will return, just in time for reality to catch up with it. So, that’s exciting. That chunk of my brain has already been activated and is whirring away. It’s a useful thought experiment when approaching a new story. I’ll often think of, ‘Well, what haven’t we done yet, and what tone am I looking for? … Where does this track come on the album, and what musical direction are we going to go into?’ We’ll find out. Very unlikely you’ll ever see a Black Mirror hoedown.”

The premiere date for season eight will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Netflix series? Are you glad it has been renewed?