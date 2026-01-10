The Capture: Season Three; Paapa Essiedu Return and Additional Casting Set for Thriller Series on BBC and Peacock

The Capture is returning soon to BBC and Peacock, and new details have been released for season three of the thriller series. The cast for the season has been announced, with the first photos for season three.

BBC shared the following about the season:

Paapa Essiedu returns for The Capture series 3 with new pictures and further casting for the hit thriller announced Paapa Essiedu appears alongside Holliday Grainger in the new series

Paapa Essiedu will be reprising his role as Isaac Turner in The Capture series three after helping to expose Correction in the previous series. The BBC has released new pictures from the series which show Paapa alongside Holliday Grainger who leads the cast as Rachel Carey.

The pictures also show Indira Varma as BBC News presenter Khadija Khan, Hugh Quarshie as Commissioner Cameron Yates, Linus Roache as Colonel Figgis, Ben Miles as Danny Hart, Lia Williams as Gemma Garland, Ginny Holder as DI Nadia Latif, Ron Perlman as CIA agent Frank Napier, Nigel Lindsay as DSI Tom Kendricks, Tessa Wong as DC Chloe Tan.

Also joining the cast are Killian Scott, Jonathan Aris, Joe Dempsie, Andrew Buchan and Amanda Drew. Daisy Waterstone returns as Abigail Carey.

The series is created, written and executive produced by BAFTA-winning Ben Chanan. It is produced by Heyday Television, which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group, for BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

How do you protect the truth, in a world where lies are daily currency? And with the proliferation of deepfakes, how can we trust what we see?

It’s been 12 months since Rachel Carey broadcast a live deepfake of a government minister to the nation, exposing the UK intelligence service’s clandestine video manipulation programme known as Correction.

Amidst an inquiry into the unlawful use of Correction, Carey has become Acting Commander of Counter Terrorism Command, determined to regain the public’s trust in surveillance technology through the new Operation Veritas camera system.

And then it happens: a brutal and exceptionally well-coordinated act of terror aimed right at the heart of the British establishment that leaves behind just one witness.

The more Carey investigates, the deeper she is drawn into an unfolding geopolitical crisis that infects the British political establishment, the security services, and the media. The conspiracy reaches deep into the State, but just who is pulling the strings?

Caught in an increasingly violent situation, and with few allies left to trust, what sacrifices will Carey be willing to make?

The Capture series three (6×60′) is produced by Heyday Television, which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group. It is created and written by Ben Chanan, directed by Anthony Philipson, Johnny Allan and Ben Chanan, and produced by Derek Ritchie, who also serves as Executive Producer. For Heyday Television, Executive Producers are David Heyman, Rosie Alison and Sue Gibbs, Tom Coan for Universal International Studios, Rebecca Ferguson for the BBC and Ben Chanan. The series will be distributed by NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution.