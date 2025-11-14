Poker Face: Cancelled; No Season Three for Series on Peacock But …

Menu

Poker Face will not be returning to Peacock. The streaming service has canceled the series after its second season. However, there is a chance that the series could return later.

Natasha Lyonne, Benjamin Bratt, and Ron Perlman star in the series, which follows Charlie Cale as she solves murder mysteries by utilizing her innate ability to detect when someone is lying.

Creator Rian Johnson and Lyonne are now shopping the series to other outlets. They are looking for a two-season deal, but there is a twist. Peter Dinklage would star in the series as Charlie Cale.

The pair said the following about the plan to Deadline:

“We’ve been germinating this next move together since writing the season two finale. We love our Poker Face and this is the perfect way to keep it rolling. Give us a beat and we may just see Charlie Cale again down that open highway.”

Season two of the series arrived on Peacock in May.

What do you think? Were you hoping for a third season of this Peacock series?


Such a great show, sorry no season 3, even if they do find another outlet, it makes no sense to recast the main character from female to male. Replacing Natasha Lyonne at all would make the show a completely different show.

Yes I was hoping 3 season

