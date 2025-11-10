Love Island: Beyond the Villa: Season Two Renewal and Cast Set for Peacock Series

Love Island: Beyond the Villa is returning for a second season. Peacock has renewed the reality series, which follows the cast of Love Island after they leave the island. Season two will follow the cast of Love Island’s seventh season.

Peacock revealed that season two of Love Island: Beyond the Villa will feature Bryan Arenales, Gracyn Blackmore, Jeremiah Brown, Clarke Carraway, Amaya Espinal, Hannah Fields, Pepe Garcia, Iris Kendall, TJ Palma, Andreina Santos, Chris Seeley, Belle-A Walker, Coco Watson, Taylor Williams, and other islanders from season seven.

The following was shared about the franchise:

“During its six-week run, “Love Island USA” season seven garnered more than 18.4 billion minutes streamed on Peacock. Airing this past summer, season one of “Love Island: Beyond the Villa” ranks as Peacock’s #1 highest-reaching unscripted original debut season ever on the platform. The spinoff from pop culture phenomenon “Love Island USA,” “Love Island: Beyond the Villa” follows former Islanders as they return back to their homes after a life-altering summer in Fiji and navigate their newfound fame. Surrounded by familiar faces and past connections, these Islanders test their romantic relationships in the real world, resolve unfished business with their exes and discover that life outside of the villa comes with its own set of challenges. “Love Island: Beyond the Villa” is produced by ITV America in association with GroupM Motion Entertainment. David George, Adam Sher, Jordana Hochman, Sarah Howell, Brian Appel, Tom Ciaccio and Blake Garrett executive produce, alongside Chet Fenster.”

The premiere date for season two in early 2026 will be announced later.

