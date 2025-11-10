Stumble: Annaleigh Ashford, J. Harrison Ghee & Gus Heagerty to Guest on New NBC Comedy Series

Stumble arrived on NBC on Friday, and the series has announced three new guest stars for the cast. According to Deadline, Annaleigh Ashford, J. Harrison Ghee, and Gus Heagerty will appear in the mockumentary series.

Jenn Lyon, Taran Killam, Ryan Pinkston, Jarrett Austin Brown, Anissa Borrego, Arianna Davis, Taylor Dunbar, and Georgie Murphy star in the series, which takes viewers into the world of junior college cheerleading.

The following was revealed about the roles the new arrivals will play:

“Ashford will play Jolene, a businesswoman with an AI company that’s considering building a data center in Heådltston. As a former cheerleader herself, Jolene is drawn to Courteney’s cheer team. Ghee will portray Charleston, the best cheer choreographer on the planet who enters every room with pride and flare. He’s been hired by Courteney to work with her cheerleaders. Heagerty will play Seph Marigold, Courteney’s eccentric and proud longtime stalker who just might turn out to also be her hero.”

Stumble will air on Friday nights on NBC.

What do you think? Did you watch the premiere of this series? Do you plan to keep watching this NBC series?