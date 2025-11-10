Win the Mall: Netflix Orders New Competition Series for Expert Shoppers

Win the Mall is headed to Netflix. The streaming service has ordered the new competition series for those who know how to shop and do it well. Eight episodes have been ordered for the series.

Netflix shared the following about the series:

“Calling all shopaholics. Do you think shopping should be considered an Olympic sport? Bargain hunt like it’s a full-time job? Is retail therapy your form of … actual therapy? Then get ready for the shopping spree of a lifetime, because the new series Win the Mall (W/T) is the ultimate fantasy retail experience. This high-stakes competition transforms a classic American shopping mall into a thrilling game of strategy and unexpected twists. Over eight episodes, 10 teams of expert shoppers face off against each other as they attempt to gain control of storefronts, increase their spending power, and outmaneuver their rivals. “This show is for anyone who ever dreamed of what it would be like to call a shopping mall your home. The deal seekers, the fashionistas, the savvy shoppers who can spot a knock-off from a mile away,” says Jimmy Fox, executive producer and EVP, Head of Unscripted Development & and Sales at Fremantle, which produces the series. “You go to a mall for two reasons: to shop and to socialize. You’ll have to excel at both in order to Win the Mall.” The series is the latest addition to Netflix’s growing slate of competition series, including Million Dollar Secret, Squid Game: The Challenge, and Next Gen Chef, as well as upcoming projects like Physical: 100 USA, Star Search, The Golden Ticket, and the recently announced Clue.”

The series will arrive in January.

