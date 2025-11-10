Interview with a Vampire: Season Three; AMC Releases Teaser for 2026 Return of Anne Rice Series

Interview with a Vampire is returning in 2026 with its third season, and viewers will get another look at Lestat before the series resumes. AMC has released a behind-the-scenes teaser for the Anne Rice series.

Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, Eric Bogosian, Assad Zaman, Delainey Hayles, and Ben Daniels star in the series, which follows the life of the vampire Lestat.

AMC shared the following about the series and the teaser:

“Resentful of the perfunctory portrayal in the trashy bestseller “Interview with the Vampire,” the Vampire Lestat (Sam Reid) sets his story straight in a way only the Vampire Lestat can – by starting a band and going on tour. Gabriella. Nicholas. Magnus. Marius. Those Who Must Be Kept. They join Louis, Armand, Molloy, Sam, Raglan, Fareed and others we can’t tell you about yet on a sexy pilgrimage across space, time and trauma. No Auto-Tuning. No Trigger Warnings. All Feels Amplified. Alongside Reid, season three also stars Jacob Anderson, Assad Zaman, Eric Bogosian, Delainey Hayles, Jennifer Ehle and Sheila Atim, among others. The Vampire Lestat is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, creator, writer and showrunner Rolin Jones, Hannah Moscovitch, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.”

The premiere date for season three will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this AMC series? Do you plan to watch season three?