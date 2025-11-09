The Assassin: Season Two in the Works Following Prime Video Release in UK

The Assassin will arrive for US audiences later this month, but the series has already been released in the UK. Prime Video viewers have made the series a hit in that part of the world, and the streaming service is already looking at developing a second season ahead of its US premiere.

Keeley Hawes (above), Freddie Highmore, Gerald Kyd, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Devon Terrell, David Dencik, Alan Dale, Gina Gershon, Jack Davenport, and Richard Dormer star in the series, which follows a retired spy and her son.

According to Deadline, The Assassin was released to UK audiences in July and attracted 1.6 million viewers. With those numbers, it was the most-watched scripted series on the streaming service in the UK.

The Assassin arrives on AMC+ on November 20th.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this series on AMC+ later this month?