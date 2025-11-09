Not Suitable for Work: 12 Actors Join New Hulu Comedy Series from Mindy Kaling

Not Suitable for Work is headed to Hulu and has added 12 new cast members. The latest comedy from Mindy Kaling follows five people looking for both professional and personal success in New York City.

Ella Hunt, Avantika, Will Angus, Jack Martin, and Nicholas Duvernay star in the series, and the 12 additions will be recurring guest stars. They are Victor Garber, Greg Germann, Judy Gold, Ego Nwodim, Harry Richardson, Constance Wu, Laura Bell Bundy, Stella Everett, May Hong, Bhavesh Patel, Emilia Suárez, and Michael Benjamin Washington.

Variety revealed the following about the roles they will play in the Hulu series:

“Victor Garber has been cast as Wes Dryden, the host of a prestigious investigative journalism show. Greg Germann has been cast as David Teitelbaum, Josh’s father and the powerful chairman of a major media conglomerate Judy Gold has been cast as Paula, a long-time producer at the prestigious Wes Dryden show. Ego Nwodim has been cast as Kate Woodson, the Assistant Head of School at an exclusive, all-girls private school in Manhattan. Harry Richardson has been cast as movie star and internet boyfriend Austin Blanchett. Constance Wu has been cast as Vanessa Hsu, an intense and demanding celebrity stylist. Laura Bell Bundy has been cast as A.J.’s mom, Amy Pascarelli. Stella Everett has been cast as Vivian, Josh’s girlfriend who takes pride in her work as a social worker. May Hong has been cast as Jocelyn, an associate at the NY investment bank Fisher Stassen. Bhavesh Patel has been cast as Dileep, a VP at the NY investment bank Fisher Stassen. Emilia Suárez has been cast as Elena, a smart and capable intern at The Wes Dryden Show. Michael Benjamin Washington has been cast as a landlord and (aspiring) dancer, Antoine.”

The premiere date for Not Suitable for Work will be announced at a later time.

