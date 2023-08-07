Futurama: Season 11 Viewer Votes

Will viewers get some answers to longstanding questions in the 11th season of the Futurama TV show on Hulu? As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Futurama is cancelled or renewed for season 12. Hulu and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the 11th season episodes of Futurama here.

A sci-fi animated comedy series on Hulu, the Futurama TV show was created by Matt Groening and developed by Groening and David X. Cohen. The voice cast includes John DiMaggio, Katey Sagal, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Phil LaMarr, Tress MacNeille, Lauren Tom, and Dave Herman. The story revolves around Philip J. Fry (West), a New York City pizza delivery boy who accidentally freezes himself in 1999 and gets defrosted in the year 3000. He befriends hard-drinking robot Bender (DiMaggio) and falls in love with cyclops Leela (Sagal). The trio finds work at the Planet Express Delivery Company, founded by Fry’s doddering descendant, Professor Hubert Farnsworth (West). Together with accountant Hermes Conrad (LaMarr), assistant Amy Wong (Tom), and alien lobster Dr. John Zoidberg (West), they embark on thrilling adventures that take them to every corner of the universe. In season 11, the series picks up past storylines like the love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler’s litter box, the secret history of evil robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy’s tadpoles. Meanwhile, there’s a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV.





What do you think? Which season 11 episodes of the Futurama TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Are you glad that Futurama on Hulu has been renewed for a 12th season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.