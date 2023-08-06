Culprits: Hulu Releases First-Look Photos for New Heist Thriller Series

Culprits is coming soon to Hulu, and the streaming service has released the first photos for the heist thriller series. The eight-episode series will arrive this fall.

Created by J Blakeson, the series starts after the heist ends and shows what happens next when the crew involved is murdered one by one. Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Gemma Arterton, Kirby, Niamh Algar, Kamel El Basha, Tara Abboud, Kevin Vidal, Ned Dennehy, and Eddie Izzard star in the thriller.

Hulu revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Culprits” kicks off where most crime stories end: after a high-stakes heist, when the crew of elite criminals have gone their separate ways and have tried to leave their old lives behind. Past and present collide when a ruthless assassin starts targeting them one by one. Why are they being stalked, who is behind the mayhem, and will they be able to find one another in time to protect themselves and the people they love? The eight-episode series stars Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (“Generation”, “Candyman”), Gemma Arterton (“The King’s Man”, “Summerland”), Kirby (“Cruella” “The Good Place”), Niamh Algar (“Deceit”, “Raised by Wolves”), Kamel El Basha (“The Insult”), Tara Abboud, Kevin Vidal (“Strays”, “Working Moms”), Ned Dennehy (“The Peripheral”, “Good Omens”), and Eddie Izzard (“Victoria and Abdul”, “Six Minutes to Midnight”). “Culprits” is executive produced by Stephen Garrett (“The Undoing”, “The Night Manager”) & J Blakeson (“I Care A Lot”, “The Disappearance of Alice Creed”), created by J Blakeson, directed by J Blakeson and Claire Oakley (“Make Up”) and produced by Morenike Williams (“Killing Eve”). Culprits is a Character 7 production and is executive produced by Johanna Devereaux for Disney+ EMEA.

The photos for Culprits are below. The premiere date for the series will be announced later.

