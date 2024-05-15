Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire: Season Three — Has the AMC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

Louis and Claudia find new love and new danger in Europe. Has the Interview with the Vampire TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on AMC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is where to track the status of Interview with the Vampire, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A dark fantasy series airing on the AMC cable network, the Interview with the Vampire TV show stars Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, Eric Bogosian, Assad Zaman, Delainey Hayles, and Ben Daniels. The story follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Reid), and Claudia (Hayles) in a tale of love, blood, and the perils of immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Bogosian). Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia conspired to kill the Lestat, Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris, with Claudia. It is in Paris that Louis first meets the Vampire Armand (Zaman). Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire averages a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 282,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 60% in the demo and down by 42% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Interview with the Vampire stacks up against other AMC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of May 15, 2024, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will AMC cancel or renew Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire for season three? The cable network has invested a lot of time and money into bringing Rice’s works to television. Interview with the Vampire is her best-known work and seems to be drawing the most attention. The traditional ratings are way down, but I’m confident that the series will be renewed for a third year. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Interview with the Vampire cancellation or renewal news.



