The Morning Show: Season Four of Apple TV+ Series Casts Jeremy Irons in Key Role

A big name is joining The Morning Show for its fourth season. Jeremy Irons has been cast as Martin Levy, the father of Jennifer Aniston’s (above) character Alex. on the Apple TV+ series.

The series, which follows the staff of a network morning news show, also stars Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm, and Nicole Beharie. It was previously revealed that Julianna Margulies is not returning for the fourth season.

Deadline revealed the following about Irons’ character in the series:

The Levy family drama that Martin’s arrival is bound to bring will likely compound the headache Alex is facing at work as she grapples with the aftermath from the thwarted UBA sale to Paul Marks’s (Jon Hamm) tech company and a potential merger with rival network NBN.

Marion Cotillard is also joining the show, as Celine Dumont, a savvy operator from a storied European family.

The premiere date for season four of The Morning Show will be announced later.

What do you think? Have you kept up with this Apple TV+ series? Do you plan to watch season four?