iCarly: Miranda Cosgrove Wants to Wrap Up the Cancelled Sequel Series on Paramount+

After three seasons, the iCarly sequel series was cancelled in October 2023, leaving Paramount+ viewers with a huge cliffhanger. Star Miranda Cosgrove is hoping to give fans some resolution.

Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, Nathan Kress, Laci Mosley, and Jaidyn Triplett star in the comedy series, which follows the team behind the iCarly videos of the 1990s as adults. The series ends with Carly’s long-lost mother showing up and longtime friends Carly and Freddie (Kress) considering marriage after becoming a couple.

Cosgrove says that she wants to wrap things up with a movie on Paramount+, and she has spoken about that possibility on more than one occasion while promoting the Despicable Me 4 feature film.

Per Variety, she said, “I’m pretty sure it’s gonna happen. So I’m excited, and I’d love to get to wrap up the story.” During an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Cosgrove said, “I’m hoping that we’re going to get to finally wrap up the story because we left off on a big cliffhanger, so I think there’s a good chance we’re going to actually make a movie.”

What do you think? Did you keep up with this Paramount+ series? Would you like to see the series’ cliffhangers resolved?