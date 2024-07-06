Reasonable Doubt: Season Two; Melissa Ponzio (Chicago Fire) and Others Join Hulu Series from Onyx Collective

Three actors are joining the cast of Reasonable Doubt for season two. Essence Atkins (First Wives Club), Melissa Ponzio (Chicago Fire), and Vaughn W. Hebron (Tyler Perry’s The Oval) will all have recurring roles on the Hulu drama series.

The Reasonable Doubt series, which stars Emayatzy Corinealdi (above), Morris Chestnut, McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, Angela Grovey, Aderinsola Olabode, and Thaddeus J. Mixson, follows a Los Angeles criminal defense attorney (Corinealdi) as she copes with past traumas, a failing marriage, motherhood, and a murder case.

After trying to heal from her wounds from the first season’s arduous trial and deadly affair, Jax Stewart attempts to get her life back on track. That is until one of her closest friends reveals that she has killed her husband. Her friend is claiming self-defense, but an uncompromising prosecutor thinks otherwise. Needing all the help she can get, Jax brings in an ambitious defense attorney to lead the case, but things get tense quickly. Can Jax defend her friend, save her marriage, and protect her energy while being catapulted into the biggest case of her career? Or will she lose it all?

Deadline revealed the following about the roles the new additions will play:

Atkins will play Dr. Brandy Michaels. She is an expert on domestic violence which is abundantly clear when she is on the stand, pointedly explaining to the court how many victims stay in abusive relationships. Ponzio will portray Lucy Wargo, a new District Attorney who’s just come to Los Angeles from Las Vegas. By-the-book, officious, Lucy is extremely ambitious and driven, but hides those qualities behind an icy determination to do the right thing. Hebron will play Adrian Hunter. An NFL player and the late JT’s mentee, he assists Jax in going through his mentor’s memorabilia and affixing price tags to items.

The second season of Reasonable Doubt launches on Hulu on August 22nd.

What do you think? Have you followed this Hulu drama series? Do you plan to watch season two next month?