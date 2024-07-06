Menu

Wednesday TV Ratings: The Real CSI: Miami, MasterChef, Chicago PD, The Conners, Police 24/7

Published:

The Real CSI: Miami TV show on CBS: canceled or renewed?

(Photo: CBS)

Wednesday, July 3, 2024 ratingsNew episodes: The Real CSI: MiamiSpecials: The Price Is Right at Night and Let’s Make a Deal PrimetimeReruns: The Conners, Abbott Elementary, Shark Tank, Police 24/7, Wild Cards, Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars, MasterChef, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



