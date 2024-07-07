How to Die Alone: Onyx Collective Comedy Series Gets Premiere Date on Hulu

How to Die Alone is coming soon. Hulu has set a premiere date for the new comedy series from Onyx Collective, which was announced by the streaming service in September 2022.

The comedy show’s cast includes creator Natasha Rothwell, Conrad Ricamora, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Jocko Sims, and Bashir Salahuddin. The How to Die Alone series follows a woman (Rothwell) who decides to pursue her dreams after nearly dying.

Hulu revealed more about the series in a press release.

SYNOPSIS: “How to Die Alone” follows Mel (Natasha Rothwell), a broke, fat, Black JFK airport employee who’s never been in love and forgotten how to dream, until an accidental brush with death catapults her on a journey to finally take flight and start living by any means necessary. CREDITS: Created by Natasha Rothwell, “How to Die Alone” is produced by ABC Signature in association with Big Hattie Productions. Natasha Rothwell and Vera Santamaria serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Desiree Akhavan serves as an executive producer. CAST:

Natasha Rothwell as “Melissa”

Conrad Ricamora as “Rory”

Jocko Sims as “Alex”

KeiLyn Durrel Jones as “Terrance”

Bashir Salahuddin as “Brian” (Recurring Guest Star)

The eight-episode series arrives on September 13th. Check out a poster from the new series below.

