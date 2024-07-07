Stranger Things: Season Five; Production on Final Episodes of Netflix Series Halfway Done

There’s an update on the final season of Stranger Things. Production began on the eight new episodes in January and word is that filming on season five is halfway done.

Starring Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Cara Buono, Noah Schnapp, Joe Keery, Sadie Sink, Dacre Montgomery, Maya Hawke, and Priah Ferguson, the series is set in the 1980s and follows the residents of a small town as they deal with the supernatural events around them.

Co-creator Ross Duffer shared a progress update on Instagram, and the cast and crew are halfway through production of season five. Check out his post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ross Duffer (@rossduffer)

Hawke confirmed that it would take a year to film the entire season of eight episodes, per Deadline:

“This show has been a little bit cursed. [joking] Our showrunners, Matt and Ross, take a lot of responsibility. They have an amazing team of writers, but they’re very involved. They write a lot and they are very intense and serious about the quality of the continued writing, and it takes a long time to write each season, and it takes a long time to shoot them. We’re making, basically, eight movies. The episodes are very long.”

The 2024 or 2025 premiere date for the final season of the Netflix series will be announced later.

What do you think? Have you kept up with this Netflix show? Are you excited about the final episodes of Stranger Things?