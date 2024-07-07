Signed, Sealed, Delivered: 14th Postables Movie Coming to Hallmark Mystery This Week

Time for more of the POstables. The next Signed, Sealed, Delivered film will debut on the Hallmark Mystery cable channel later this week.

The Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Tale of Three Letters film, which stars Eric Mabius, Kristin Booth, Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe, and Geoff Gustafson, follows postal investigators as they try to find the recipients of undeliverable mail.

The Signed, Sealed, Delivered franchise began as 2014 TV show that lasted for one season of 10 episodes before transitioning into a series of TV movies. A Tale of Three Letters is the 14th movie produced and work on a 15th movie is already underway for a 2025 release.

Hallmark revealed more about the upcoming 14th film in a press release.

Everyone’s favorite team of postal investigators is back on the case with Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Tale of Three Letters, a new, original movie premiering Friday, July 12 (9 p.m. ET/PT), on Hallmark Mystery. The network’s longest running movie franchise stars Eric Mabius (Welcome to Christmas), Kristin Booth (Shifting Gears), Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe (Break In) and Geoff Gustafson (Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder at the Breakers) who reprise their roles as the POstables. Rhiannon Fish (My Norwegian Holiday) also stars. Signed, Sealed, Delivered is created by Touched by an Angel executive producer Martha Williamson. Oliver (Mabius), Shane (Booth), Rita (Lowe) and Norman’s (Gustafson) latest case finds them trying to piece together the clues that will lead them to the intended recipients of a trio of dead letters, which has a surprising, personal impact that hits close to home. Meanwhile, with the honeymoon phase now fading, Oliver and Shane grapple with finding their footing as a married couple – thankfully, Norman has a cousin who can help them find their way. Rita and Norman have happily taken in Charley (Fish) and her baby, but Rita feels Norman’s enthusiasm for tending to the baby’s needs is standing in the way of their progress in starting a family of their own. Signed, Sealed, Delivered is a comedic drama franchise that follows the lives of postal workers who transform themselves into an untraditional team of detectives to track down intended recipients of undeliverable mail. Their missions take them out of the office into an unpredictable world where redirected letters and packages can save lives, solve crimes, reunite old loves and change futures by arriving late but somehow on time. Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Tale of Three Letters, is from Muse Entertainment in association with Moonwater Productions. Martha Williamson, Joel S. Rice and Aren Prupas are executive producers. Allen Lewis and Marcie Gold are co-executive producers. Charles Cooper serves as producer. Linda-Lisa Hayter directed from a script by Williamson & Brandi Harkonen.

A preview of the film and a video featuring the cast are below.

