Signed, Sealed, & Delivered: 11th Movie (Finally) Coming to Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

The wait is nearly over for fans of the Signed, Sealed & Delivered movies. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries has announced that the long-awaited 11th movie in the series is coming this fall.

Created by Martha Williamson, Signed, Sealed, Delivered revolves around four postal workers — Oliver O’Toole (Eric Mabius), Shane McInerney (Kristin Booth), Rita Haywith-Dorman (Crystal Lowe), and Norman Xavier Dorman (Geoff Gustafson). The foursome act as detectives and track down the intended recipients of often long-overdue undeliverable mail. Their missions take them into unpredictable stories where redirected letters and packages can save lives, solve crimes, reunite old loves, and change futures. The mail arrives late but somehow, it’s on time.

The Signed, Sealed, Delivered story began in October 2013 as a backdoor pilot movie on Hallmark and did well enough to get the go-ahead for a weekly TV series. That lasted for 10 episodes, airing from April until June in 2014. Rather than renew it for a second season, Hallmark opted to move Signed, Sealed, Delivered to sister channel Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and has kept it going as a series of television films. The 10th movie aired in July 2018.

It was expected that the 11th feature would debut in 2020 but filming was delayed due to the pandemic. Production is currently underway in Canada on the newest movie. Here are some timeline updates from Williamson and the cast.

#POstables. A little bird has been whispering. Nothing is official, yet. I’ll believe it when we’re gathered together, embracing one another for our table reading of @MarthaMoonWater ‘s newest brilliant script. It seems as though we may be on for SSD#11. This summer. Voices heard — Eric_Mabius (@Eric_Mabius) April 20, 2021

Our dear, patient, compassionate, loyal Postable friends! I have pulled my official on-set jacket from the closet and begun to pack for Vancouver! Delivering the good news: “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” Movie #11 (Title TBD) will begin production in just a few weeks! #POstables pic.twitter.com/JjXYjBeGe0 — Martha Williamson (@MarthaMoonWater) July 5, 2021

We r getting this crazy group back together again soon!! pic.twitter.com/vZ7NEcb58S — Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe (@RealCrystalLowe) July 6, 2021

Give y’all 3 guesses, what I’m doing right now??? pic.twitter.com/H49Qi1Eo72 — Eric_Mabius (@Eric_Mabius) July 22, 2021

Dear Postables: Nine more days til the DLO reopens for business as usual at Alameda and Downing! #SignedSealedDelivered #POstables #Hallmarkmovie #trustthetiming pic.twitter.com/p6PVFjgirB — Martha Williamson (@MarthaMoonWater) July 24, 2021

Just got home #POstables ! Truly one of the very best script read-throughs we’ve ever had. Too many tears to count. — Eric_Mabius (@Eric_Mabius) August 4, 2021

It’s very socially distanced read through photo! pic.twitter.com/a3vtuIQpud — Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe (@RealCrystalLowe) August 4, 2021

It sure is nice to be home… pic.twitter.com/c18QUNygfg — Eric_Mabius (@Eric_Mabius) August 4, 2021

After many years of waiting last nights read through felt like we had never left one another. #POstables you are going to love this one. I cried 3 times during the read through lol I also laughed out loud — Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe (@RealCrystalLowe) August 4, 2021

The man, the myth, the legend. My tv hubby, face shield, neck fans…he has it all! pic.twitter.com/VmWIfGF2aS — Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe (@RealCrystalLowe) August 6, 2021

Based on the last tweet, it looks like Gregory Harrison will be reprising his role as Oliver’s father, Joe O’Toole. The 11th movie doesn’t have a title yet but it will air on Sunday, October 17th, at 9:00 PM.

SPOILER ALERT Here’s a teaser about the upcoming movie’s storyline: As Shane (Booth) and Oliver (Mabius) prepare for their wedding, they must pause to help a young boy fighting leukemia reunite with his long-lost friend. Their search is complicated by Shane’s mother who arrives with her own plan for their wedding. Meanwhile, Rita (Lowe) and Norman (Gustafson) navigate the challenges of trying to start a family, but a new employee in the Dead Letter Office may deliver the answer.

What do you think? Do you enjoy the Signed, Sealed, & Delivered movies? Are you looking forward to watching the 11th movie on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel?