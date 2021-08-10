Menu

Signed, Sealed, & Delivered: 11th Movie (Finally) Coming to Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Signed, Sealed, & Delivered TV movies on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel: 11th movie announcement

The wait is nearly over for fans of the Signed, Sealed & Delivered movies. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries has announced that the long-awaited 11th movie in the series is coming this fall.

Created by Martha Williamson, Signed, Sealed, Delivered revolves around four postal workers — Oliver O’Toole (Eric Mabius), Shane McInerney (Kristin Booth), Rita Haywith-Dorman (Crystal Lowe), and Norman Xavier Dorman (Geoff Gustafson). The foursome act as detectives and track down the intended recipients of often long-overdue undeliverable mail. Their missions take them into unpredictable stories where redirected letters and packages can save lives, solve crimes, reunite old loves, and change futures. The mail arrives late but somehow, it’s on time.

The Signed, Sealed, Delivered story began in October 2013 as a backdoor pilot movie on Hallmark and did well enough to get the go-ahead for a weekly TV series. That lasted for 10 episodes, airing from April until June in 2014.  Rather than renew it for a second season, Hallmark opted to move Signed, Sealed, Delivered to sister channel Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and has kept it going as a series of television films. The 10th movie aired in July 2018.

It was expected that the 11th feature would debut in 2020 but filming was delayed due to the pandemic. Production is currently underway in Canada on the newest movie. Here are some timeline updates from Williamson and the cast.

Based on the last tweet, it looks like Gregory Harrison will be reprising his role as Oliver’s father, Joe O’Toole. The 11th movie doesn’t have a title yet but it will air on Sunday, October 17th, at 9:00 PM.

SPOILER ALERT Here’s a teaser about the upcoming movie’s storyline: As Shane (Booth) and Oliver (Mabius) prepare for their wedding, they must pause to help a young boy fighting leukemia reunite with his long-lost friend. Their search is complicated by Shane’s mother who arrives with her own plan for their wedding. Meanwhile, Rita (Lowe) and Norman (Gustafson) navigate the challenges of trying to start a family, but a new employee in the Dead Letter Office may deliver the answer.

What do you think? Do you enjoy the Signed, Sealed, & Delivered movies? Are you looking forward to watching the 11th movie on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel?




Kathy

Finally! ❤️

