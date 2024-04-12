Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Two New Movies Ordered for Hallmark Series

Hallmark has ordered two more Signed, Sealed, Delivered movies for 2024 and 2025. The movies are inspired by Martha Williamson’s television series of the same name. After one season aired in 2014, the network decided to continue the series as movies instead.

The series, starring Eric Mabius, Kristin Booth, Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe, and Geoff Gustafson, follows postal investigators as they find the recipients of undeliverable mail.

Hallmark shared the following about the plot of the upcoming releases.

“Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Tale of Three Letters (wt) – Oliver (Mabius), Shane (Booth), Rita (Lowe) and Norman (Gustafson) work on identifying the intended recipients of a trio of dead letters which have a surprising, personal impact on all of them. Meanwhile, after the honeymoon phase Oliver and Shane grapple with finding their footing as a married couple. (Premiering in 2024) Signed, Sealed, Delivered: To the Moon and Back (wt) – As The POstables all face exciting life changes, their latest investigation takes them on a road trip to not only find the recipient of a lost letter, but to track down a rock star who holds the keys. (Premiering in 2025)”

Martha Williamson said the following about Hallmark continuing the film series:

“The enduring support from our ‘POstable’ fans over the past eleven years has been our constant motivation and inspiration,” Williamson enthused. “They have waited so long for another chapter in the lives of their beloved Dead Letter family, all the while continuing to keep the flame alive with podcasts, posts, and even in-person gatherings throughout the country. There are no fans like SSD fans, and we are thrilled and humbled to continue this remarkable journey with them.”

Premiere dates for the new Hallmark movies will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of these films? Will you watch the new releases?