Dark Winds: Season Three Guest Cast Revealed for AMC Drama Series

Dark Winds will return to AMC in 2025, and the guest cast has now been revealed. Viewers will see Jenna Elfman, Bruce Greenwood, Raoul Max Trujillo, Tonantzin Carmelo, Alex Meraz, Terry Serpico, Derek Hinkey, Phil Burke, and Christopher Heyerdahl appear in the crime drama.

Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, and Jessica Matten, with Deanna Allison, Elva Guerra, A Martinez, Joseph Runningfox, Jeri Ryan, and Nicholas Logan star in the series, inspired by the Tony Hillerman novels, which follows a pair of officers as they investigate crimes on Navajo land.

Episodes for season three are being filmed now in New Mexico. The series’ renewal for season three was announced in September 2023.

AMC revealed the following about the new additions:

“AMC and AMC+ today announced as part of its Upfronts presentation, notable season three guest casting, led by Jenna Elfman and Bruce Greenwood, alongside the start of production in New Mexico on the critically acclaimed, noir thriller Dark Winds. The series, which has received a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating for both its first and second seasons, stars Zahn McClarnon (The Son, Westworld, Fargo), Kiowa Gordon (The Red Road, Roswell, New Mexico) and Jessica Matten (Tribal, Burden of Truth) and is set to debut on AMC and AMC+ in 2025. Joining the cast this season are guest stars Jenna Elfman (Dharma & Greg, Fear the Walking Dead) as FBI Special Agent Sylvia Washington, Bruce Greenwood (The Fall of the House of Usher, The Resident) as Tom Spenser, Raoul Max Trujillo (Mayans M.C., Blue Beetle) as Budge, Tonantzin Carmelo (La Brea, The English) as Border Patrol Agent Eleanda Garza, Alex Meraz (The Twilight Saga: New Moon, The Walking Dead) as Border Patrol Agent Ivan Muños, Terry Serpico (Law & Order SVU, Yellowstone) as Border Patrol Senior Chief Ed Henry, Derek Hinkey (American Primeval, Americana) as Shorty Bowlegs, Phil Burke (Hell on Wheels, Rabbit Hole) as Michael Halsey, and Christopher Heyerdahl (Under the Banner of Heaven, Hell on Wheels) as Dr Reynolds. Season three picks up six months after the events of season two and follows Joe Leaphorn (McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Gordon) as they investigate the disappearance of two boys, with only an abandoned bicycle and blood-stained patch of ground left in their wake. Meanwhile, Bernadette Manuelito (Matten) attempts to settle into her new life 500 miles from home with the Border Patrol, but stumbles across a conspiracy involving human and drug smuggling with far-reaching implications. Season three also sees the return of series regular Deanna Allison (Accused, Edge of America) as Emma Leaphorn and guest star A. Martinez (Longmire, Days of Our Lives) as Scarborough Police Department Acting Chief Gordo Sena. Based on the iconic Leaphorn & Chee book series by Tony Hillerman, Dark Winds is created by Graham Roland (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Returned, Almost Human, Fringe). John Wirth (Hell of Wheels, Hap and Leonard) serves as showrunner. The series is executive produced by Roland, Wirth, McClarnon, Robert Redford, George R.R. Martin, Chris Eyre, Tina Elmo, Jim Chory, Vince Gerardis and Anne Hillerman.”

The premiere date for season three of Dark Winds will be announced later.

