Dark Winds: Season Two; Nicholas Logan and Jeri Ryan Join AMC Western Series

Dark Winds has added two big names for season two. Nicholas Logan and Jeri Ryan are joining Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, Noah Emmerich, Jessica Matten, Rainn Wilson, and Deanna Allison in the series based on the work of Tony Hillerman.

Inspired by Leaphorn & Chee book series, the series is set in 1971 and follows Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn (McClarnon) as he investigates crimes in a remote outpost of the Navajo nation.

Deadline revealed more about the roles the new arrivals will play on the AMC series:

“Logan plays Colton Wolf, a twisted assassin with a secret that puts him on a collision course with Lt. Joe Leaphorn (McClarnon). Ryan portrays Rosemary Vines, a femme fatale whose physical frailties hide her naked ambition as she plays Jim Chee (Gordon), leaving a trail of bodies in her wake.”

A premiere date for Dark Winds season two will be announced later.

