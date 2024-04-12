Monarch: Legacy of Monsters: Season Two; Apple TV+ Series Renewed and Multiple Spin-Offs Planned

Get ready for monsters on Apple TV+. The streaming service has renewed Monarch: Legacy of Monsters for a second season and has plans for several spin-offs. The ten-episode first season arrived in November 2023.

Starring Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski, the series followed a pair of siblings as they investigated the Monarch organization.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the series’ renewal in a press release.

“Today, Apple TV+ announced that its broadly acclaimed, global hit Monsterverse series “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,” from Legendary Entertainment, has been renewed for a second season. On the heels of its monstrous success, Apple TV+ has also struck a new multi-series deal with Legendary Entertainment, which includes a second season of “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,” and multiple spinoff series based on the franchise. “‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ has left an indelible imprint on the hearts, minds and imaginations of audiences around the world, led by the brilliance of Chris, Matt, Kurt, Wyatt and the incredibly gifted and talented cast and creative team,” said Morgan Wandell, head of international development for Apple TV+. “We couldn’t be more excited for viewers to not only have the chance to experience even more thrills in season two, but to embark on epic, new journeys in the franchise as we expand Legendary’s Monsterverse.” Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco, and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later when Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga — spanning three generations — reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives. The upcoming season of “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” is executive produced by showrunners and co-creators Chris Black and Matt Fraction, along with Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell from Safehouse Pictures, and Matt Shakman, Andrew Colville and Jen Roskind. Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita executive produce on behalf of Toho Co., Ltd., the owner of the Godzilla character. Toho licensed the rights to Legendary Entertainment for “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” as a natural byproduct of their long-term relationship with the film franchise. The first season of “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” is now streaming globally on Apple TV+.”

The premiere date for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season two will be announced later.

