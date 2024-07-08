Too Hot to Handle: Season Six Casting and Release Dates Revealed for Netflix Reality Series

Too Hot to Handle is returning soon for its sixth season, and Netflix has announced its cast and release dates. The new episodes of the dating reality series will be released over three consecutive Fridays.

The Too Hot to Handle series aims to help horny singles form deeper emotional connections and win big money at the same time. For the first time, this year’s “naughty nymphos” think they know what they signed up for, but retreat warden LANA (a traffic cone-shaped virtual assistant, above) has some tricks up her sleeve with a new prize, new twists, and some old but familiar faces. Season six introduces a brand new sidekick, BAD LANA, who is guaranteed to stir up some trouble.

The release dates are below:

As for the casting, for the first time in the show’s history, Netflix has done an open casting call for the reality series. Viewers will see the following 10 players appear in the series:

Bri

AGE 21

OCCUPATION model

This American stunner wants to visit Lana’s retreat to test if she can “take dating seriously,” but is she ready for the hard work ahead? As a model and avid photographer, Bri is used to being in the center of the action. However, Lana will need to unleash some intense workshops if Bri is to stand any chance at focusing on herself –– and for someone to have a chance of capturing her heart.

Charlie

AGE 21

OCCUPATION model

With brains and brawn on his side, saxophonist Charlie is definitely most people’s cup of tea. He was Head Boy at his high school, so Lana may be fooled into thinking she has found someone who wants to follow her rules. Will Charlie be her star pupil, or does the retreat have a new class clown?

Chris

AGE 24

OCCUPATION model

This model has traveled all over the world, but has never stayed in one place long enough to establish a meaningful connection. Outside of the retreat, he’s used to playing chess and playing with girls’ hearts, but can Lana help this Nigerian king find his queen?

Demari

AGE 27

OCCUPATION stockbroker

Demari has always strived to do his best at whatever task he’s set his mind to. He’s a stockbroker by day, and a model by night and is used to being surrounded by singles ready to mingle. Lana is going to need to suss out what matters most to Demari: being the best rule breaker, best retreat accountant, or being the best version of himself. Lana, brace for impact — six pack with brains incoming!

Gianna

AGE 21

OCCUPATION college student

It may come as a surprise that Gianna spent a lot of her childhood on her grandma’s farm in Missouri milking cows. Now, the dancer is ready to twirl straight into the retreat, but she’s going to try and avoid a dance-off with Lana at all costs. Gianna is typically impulsive and gets bored of the chase quickly. However, when Lana forces Gianna to stay in one place at the retreat and confront her feelings head-on, how will this Arkansas dancing queen manage?

Lucy

AGE 28

OCCUPATION VIP host

Nightclub host Lucy is ready to make her mark as a VIP at Lana’s retreat. Hopefully, someone’s warned Lana that no amount of money is going to stop Lucy from breaking rules and having fun. Having worked in bars from London to Mykonos, Lucy is no stranger to being around other hotties, so our talking cone is going to need to keep her eyes and ears peeled.

Joao

AGE 22

OCCUPATION artist

Rock star Joao is used to living life in the fast lane. He has the same pink guitar as Machine Gun Kelly, and much like his idol, he’s definitely entertained a few emo girls. This Brazilian beau is good at being in tune with his emotions, but he’s going to have to start taking notes if he’s serious about changing his ways. He can read music and women very well, but with Lana’s help, will Joao stop playing around and turn over a new leaf?

Jordan

AGE 21

OCCUPATION actor/model

Since surfer Jordan had a glow up, he hasn’t slowed down — so let’s hope Lana is ready. Being direct and flashing his Oscar-worthy smile has worked well in the past. Will this golden-haired boy be tempted to show Lana that blondes really do have more fun, or will he be waving goodbye to falling hard and fast for the wrong reasons?

Katherine

AGE 28

OCCUPATION model

Katherine is swapping the playground of LA for Lana’s retreat, but she won’t get away with treating it like her usual terrain. As the outspoken one in her friend group, she’s used to being the loudest and fiercest person in the room. But will Lana be able to help Katherine shed this tough exterior? Is Katherine going to become an angel after Lana gets to work or will she be running for the Hollywood Hills?

Kylisha

AGE 24

OCCUPATION entrepreneur

Kylisha hasn’t settled down before, but is the retreat about to work some magic and break this spell? As a lover of traveling, Kylisha has been known to “catch flights and not feelings” and jet off on vacation instead of confronting her relationship problems. But this summer she’s jetting into Lana’s domain.