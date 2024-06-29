One Piece: Season Two; Casting Revealed for Netflix’s Live-Action Version of Anime Series

One Piece will have a second season on Netflix, and viewers will see some new faces join the cast of the live-action series. Four new additions have been made. One Piece was renewed in September for a second season.

Starring Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Vincent Regan, Jeff Ward, Morgan Davies, Jacob Romero Gibson, and Taz Skylar, the series is based on an anime series where maries and pirates fight for control of the blue sea.

The counterparts of Smoker, Tashigi, Wapol, and Dalton for the series have been found for season two. Those behind the Netflix series have cast Callum Kerr as Smoker, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, and Ty Keogh as Dalton.

And finally, we’ve found our Smoker, Tashigi, Wapol, and Dalton! Don’t drift away, Straw Hats! ONE PIECE is just getting started. pic.twitter.com/dUhoceMwJa — Netflix (@netflix) June 27, 2024

Other previous additions include Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Werner Coetser as Dorry, Brendan Murray as Brogy, and Clive Russell as Crocus.

The premiere date for season two of One Piece will be announced later.

