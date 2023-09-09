One Piece: Season Two Scripts Are Ready to Go Say Netflix Series Producers

One Piece premiered on Netflix at the end of August, and the producers are ready to put season two into production – even before the streaming service has officially renewed the series. Matt Owens and Steven Maeda are showrunners for the series.

Mayumi Tanaka, Kazuya Nakai, Akemi Okamura, Kappei Yamaguchi, Hiroaki Hirata, Vincent Regan, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Morgan Davies, Aidan Scott, Langley Kirkwood, Jeff Ward, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, McKinley Belcher III, Craig Fairbrass, Steven Ward, and Chioma Umeala star in the series based on the anime series of the same name. The story takes place in a fantastical world where pirates and marines battle for control over the Blue Sea.

“We’ve got scripts ready,” said Marty Adelstein, CEO of Tomorrow Studios, per Variety.

How soon could viewers see new episodes? Tomorrow Studios president Becky Clements said:

“Realistically, hopefully, a year away, if we move very quickly, and that is a possibility. Somewhere between a year and 18 months, we could be ready for air. They keep it, as you know, close to the vest until post-launch. But with Netflix’s support of the title, we expected it to be number one and we sensed their research and algorithms probably saw the possibility for that. But in our subsequent calls post-launch, we have been told that we have exceeded expectations, which is also fantastic.”

One Piece was Netflix’s most-watched series in its first four days of release, with 18.5M views for the week of August 28th. The series reached the Top 10 in 93 countries and debuted at #1 in 46 of them.

What do you think? Have you seen One Piece on Netflix? Do you want to see a second season?