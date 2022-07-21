I Am a Killer: Season Three Renewal Revealed for Netflix Prison Series

I Am a Killer is returning for a third season on Netflix. The streaming service has renewed the prison series which interviews prisoners on death row or in jail for long sentences.

The series from Transistor Films will take viewers into “maximum-security prisons across the U.S. for Season 3, exploring the crimes in question through exclusive interviews with the men and women who committed them.”

Danny Tipping, from Transistor Films, said the following about the Netflix series, per Deadline:

“At launch, I Am a Killer quickly became a global phenomenon, and the team at Transistor have once again pushed the boundaries to deliver a series that continues to challenge and surprise our fans around the world.”

A premiere date for I Am a Killer season three will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this true crime series on Netflix?