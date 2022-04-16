The Witcher: Season Three; Cast Additions Revealed for Netflix Fantasy Series

Production has begun on season three of The Witcher, and four actors have been added to the cast of the Netflix fantasy series which is based on the books and video game series. Robbie Amell, Meng’er Zhang, Hugh Skinner, and Christelle Elwin are joining Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Jodhi May, Bjorn Hlynur Haraldsson, Adam Levy, MyAnna Buring, Mimi Ndiweni, Therica Wilson-Read, Emma Appleton, Eamon Farren, Joey Batey, Lars Mikkelsen, Royce Pierreson, Maciej Musial, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte, and Anna Shaffer on the series.

“Today, Netflix confirmed the following actors will be joining the cast of The Witcher season 3: Gallatin – Robbie Amell (Upload, Code 8, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City) Character description: A born fighter, Gallatin leads an army of guerrilla Scoia’tael fighting on behalf of Nilfgaard. Unafraid to speak his truth, Gallatin’s loyalty to his people ultimately leads him on a collision course with Francesca over power. Milva – Meng’er Zhang (Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings) Character description: A human adopted by the dryads of Brokilon Forest, Milva is a fierce and talented huntress. Exact archery skills coupled with a stone-cold aptitude for survival make her a formidable adversary in the unforgiving Continent – those that cross her, do so at their peril. Prince Radovid – Hugh Skinner (Mamma Mia Here We Go Again!, Falling For Figaro, Fleabag) Character description: Royal playboy and younger brother to King Vizimir, Radovid finds himself suddenly a man on the inside of the Redanian Intelligence. With his good looks and often drunken charm, Radovid surprises with how incisive he can be in matters of politics, but it’s all games until someone gets hurt. Mistle – Christelle Elwin (Half Bad, Bloods) Character description: Mistle is a member of The Rats, a gang of misfit teenagers who steal from the rich and give to themselves – and sometimes the poor. She is street hard, suspicious of everyone and out for revenge, until a chance meeting that will change everything. The Witcher Season 3 Logline: As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever.”

THE WITCHER Season 3 cast is getting even bigger: welcome ROBBIE AMELL (Upload), MENG’ER ZHANG (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), HUGH SKINNER (Fleabag) and CHRISTELLE ELWIN (Bloods) to the Continent! pic.twitter.com/VOIAtnivlj — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) April 14, 2022

A 2022 premiere date for season three has yet to be announced but both of the existing seasons were released in the month of December (2019 and 2021).

