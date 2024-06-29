Obsession: Prime Video Casts Matt Murray (Snowpiercer) and Four Others in New Thriller Series

Obsession has added five to its cast. The thriller, based on the novel by Catherine Ryan Howard, is headed to Prime Video. Patch Darragh, Kira Guloien, Celeste Oliva, Jesse James Keitel, and Matt Murray will appear in recurring roles.

Dove Cameron, Avan Jogia, Dorian Missick, and Karla Souza have been previously cast in the thriller, which tells the story of a couple who fall in love quickly but not long after a body is found in their apartment 56 days later.

EXCLUSIVE: Prime Video is rounding out cast for ‘Obsession,’ a thriller series produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Atomic Monster, starring Dove Cameron and Avan Jogia https://t.co/yMxgTRka1H — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 28, 2024

Deadline revealed the following about the roles the new additions will play:

“Darragh will play Dan Troxler, a trustworthy psychotherapist who is closely guarding the secrets of his pet client while attempting to assuage his guilt. Guloien will portray Jane Miller, an enigmatic woman whose attempts at charm thinly veil an ambitious professional agenda. Oliva will play Camille (Cami) Russo, a Detective Sergeant of the Boston Police Department and Lee and Karl’s boss. She’s smart, tough, fair, cares about her cops and is willing to protect them– as long as they remain in loyal service of her department. Keitel is Alison Meadows, who is stunning, sophisticated, and underestimated in her ability to see through lies and find ways to expose them. Murray will play Kevin Sullivan, the property manager of a swanky Boston apartment building. He appears confident and eager to please – a facade he maintains to conceal the fact that he knows more than he is saying. He has an agenda behind a bravado with cracking edges.”

The premiere date for Obsession will be announced later.

