Countdown: Eric Dane to Star Opposite Jensen Ackles and Jessica Camacho in Prime Video Thriller Series

Another familar face has been cast in Prime Video‘s upcoming Countdown series. Eric Dane (The Last Ship, Grey’s Anatomy) is joining Jensen Ackles and Jessica Camacho in the new thriller series from Derek Haas (NBC’s Chicago franchise).

The Countdown series will follow the investigation of a suspicious murder in broad daylight. This leads to an LAPD officer (Ackles) being recruited for a secret task force made up of undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement. What the group uncovers is far more than expected.

Deadline revealed the following about Dane’s role in Countdown:

Dane will play Nathan Blythe, Special Agent in Charge who’s been with the Bureau for 22 years. Military cut, trim, fit, and packing an imposing glare, he’s seen a lot in his days on the job, and he has a passion for fighting for justice. Though this isn’t his first task force he’s led, this one is different. He had already been looking into a potential deal going on with a foreign player trying to buy off DHS officers, but was denied when he tried to open an investigation. After Darden’s death, he took matters into his own hands and started going around certain people and keeping things tightly locked, including this opps team. He carefully assembled and handpicked everyone on it and doesn’t hesitate to light a fire under them. He wants this solved by any means necessary.

Dane also stars in the HBO series Euphoria, which has seen several production delays. It will not return until 2025, with production starting on season three later this year. Due to the extended delay, the series’ creators allowed actors to take on other roles in March. When filming resumes, it will work around actors’ schedules.

The premiere date for Countdown will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new Prime Video series when it arrives?