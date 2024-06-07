Countdown: Prime Video Orders Drama Series from Derek Haas, Starring Jensen Ackles

Countdown is headed to Prime Video. The new drama from Derek Haas will star Jensen Ackles as an LAPD officer investigating a suspicious murder as part of an undercover task force. Thirteen episodes have been ordered for the series.

Prime Video revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Prime Video announced it has ordered Countdown from Derek Haas (Chicago franchise, FBI: International), with Jensen Ackles (The Boys, Supernatural) attached to star. The 13-episode series was developed for Jensen Ackles, who is also under a first-look television deal with Amazon MGM Studios. This is the first series from Haas under his new exclusive overall deal with Amazon MGM Studios. Countdown will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Countdown starts following a suspicious murder in broad daylight, which leads to LAPD officer Mark Meachum (Jensen Ackles) being recruited to join a secret task force of undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement to investigate. But as the truth of a more sinister plot comes into focus, the team must overcome their conflicting personal agendas to unite and save a city of millions.

“We are incredibly excited to be back in business with Derek Haas. He has an undeniable ability to enthrall audiences with thrilling storytelling and heart. We cannot wait for Prime Video’s global customers to experience this dynamic series, led by our very talented star, Jensen Ackles,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios.

“I am thrilled to be working again with Jen Salke and Vernon Sanders and all the excellent people they’ve assembled at Prime Video,” said Derek Haas. “I love making shows that keep you on the edge of your seat with nonstop action, drama, surprises, and suspense, and I can’t wait to work with Jensen and for everyone to see Countdown.”

“I had an incredible experience working with the Prime Video team on The Boys and am delighted to be able to continue that relationship on Countdown,” said Jensen Ackles. “I simply cannot wait to partner with Derek and the rest of our Countdown family to bring this story to life.”

Derek Haas created the series and serves as executive producer and showrunner. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios.”